DIG Visits Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Sargodha region, Saeed ullah Gondal said on Monday that the provincial government was striving to ensure maximum facilities to prisoners through jail reforms.
During a visit to the District Jail Shahpur, he said the provincial government had initiated projects to bring about a positive change in the lives of prisoners after completion of their imprisonment period.
Later, the DIG also visited the barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers concerned to ensure quality food for prisoners.
