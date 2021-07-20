DIG visits martyrs' families, distributes Eidi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal Tuesday visited the families of police martyrs to exchange Eid greetings and gave away them Eidi

He was accompanied with Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry.

On this occasion, DIG Kharal said we were proud of our martyrs that's why; we were always with their families in times of happiness and grief.

He also expressed solidarity with them and paid rich tribute to the martyrs. He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.