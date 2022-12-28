DIG visits Police hospital, reviews medical facilities

The Deputy Inspector General Syed Pir Muhammad Shah visited the Regional Police Hospital at Police Headquarters on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Syed Pir Muhammad Shah visited the Regional Police Hospital at Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Naeem Memon gave a detailed briefing to the DIG about the hospital.

The DIG visited the eye department and laboratory including dialysis, and physiotherapy wards of the hospital and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the police personnel.

He also inquired after the health of hospitalized patients and directed the MS to provide better medical facilities to the police personnel.

The DIG expressed satisfaction over the sanitation situation in the hospital and appreciated the performance of the doctors and paramedical staff.