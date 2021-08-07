UrduPoint.com

DIG Visits Police Stations, Reviews Working Environment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

DIG visits police stations, reviews working environment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited Koral and Lohi Bher police stations and inspected the record and condition of the lockups.

He also reviewed the working environment, building infrastructure and dealing with cops with the public at the police station. He directed the SHOs to ensure his presence at the police station and listen to the complaints of citizens. He also stressed early registration of crime.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar inquired about the crime rate, under investigation cases and performance of the officers from SDPO Rukhsar Mehdi, SDPO Abid Ikram and SHOs.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPOs of Sihala and Koral briefed the DIG about crime situation in their respective areas. They told that campaign against drug peddlers is on full swing. Many criminals have been apprehended due to which crime rate reduced in these areas.

He told the officers that Islamabad police was one of the best forces in the country. He told the officials that redressal of public complaints must have been the first priority of the force. He however, warned the officials for negligence and inefficiency. He inquired about the cases pertaining to murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature and expressed satisfaction of the police performance.

He directed all the Police officials to discharge their duty honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens. He also asked the personnel to wear bullet proof jackets while on duty. He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication. He further directed to pay respect to the community/law-abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station Criminals All From Best

Recent Stories

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electroni ..

PM witnesses a detailed demonstration of Electronic Voting Machine

9 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amou ..

Azhar Ali expresses concerns for playing less amount of Test Cricket

34 minutes ago
 Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but ..

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out medal but wins nation’s heart

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to ..

Islamabad police host ceremony to pay tributes to martyred cops

1 hour ago
 59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s f ..

Masdar contributes to launch of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.