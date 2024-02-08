DIG Visits Polling Stations In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo accompanied by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department Noorul Haq Rind visited the polling stations in the city.
Talking to the media here on Thursday, he expressed satisfaction over the security situation.
He said the police and other law enforcement agencies were efficiently performing their duty to maintain law and order.
He said no major incident of disturbance at a polling station had surfaced so far.
APP/zmb/
