DIG visits public facilitation centre Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Zone, Javed Sohanro Jiskani on Monday visited Public Facilitation Centre and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public at the SSP office.

The SSP Sukkur briefed the DIG about the facilities including verification certificate, driving license, character certificate etc. He said the staff has been serving the citizens with commitment and hardworking.