DIG visits residence of martyred police officials, offers fateha

Deputy Inspector General of Police Capt (Rtd) Feroz Shah Tuesday visited Kulachi Circle here and met with heirs of police jawans, martyred in a terrorist's attack few days back

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Capt (Rtd) Feroz Shah Tuesday visited Kulachi Circle here and met with heirs of police jawans, martyred in a terrorist 's attack few days back.

He was accompanied by SDPO and SHO Kulachi and offered fateha for the departed souls of martyred police officials Mohammad Bilal and Mohammad Yousaf.

He assured families of both the martyred officials of early arrest of the killers, adding they would be supported in this hour of need.

The DIG also visited police check-post Takwara and inspected crime scene and suspended In-charge of check-post Head Constable Ikramullah over not confronting the attackers and directed departmental action against him.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG warned police officials those committing negligence during performance of their duties and not obeying orders of high-ups to be dealt with iron hands.