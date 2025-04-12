Open Menu

DIG Visits Shaheed Constable Family For Condolence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

DIG visits Shaheed Constable family for condolence

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Larkana, Nasir Aftab Pathan, reached the village of Basar Kalhoro, near Dhalu Daro in Shikarpur district to meet the family of martyred Police Constable Anwar Ali Kalhoro on Saturday.

DIGP Larkana expressed deep condolences to the martyr’s family, stating, "We salute the courage of Constable Anwar Ali, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The sacrifices of our brave police personnel will never be forgotten."

He emphasized, "Martyrdom is an honor granted only to the destined.

We will ensure full support and welfare for the martyr’s family."

He further vowed, "The culprits involved in this heinous act will soon be brought to justice."

Martyred Constable Anwar Ali Kalhoro was killed a few days prior during an encounter with dacoits in the jurisdiction of Ghalpur Police Station, District Kashmore. SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, Zubair Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh, was also present during DIGP Larkana’s visit to the martyr’s family.

