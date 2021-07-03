DIG visits Sihala police station, reviews working environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited Sihala police station and inspected the record and condition of the lockups.

He also reviewed the working environment, building infrastructure and dealing with cops with the public at the police station. He directed the SHO to ensure his presence at the police station and listen to the complaints of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, SP (Rural) told the DIG that several gangs involved in crime in the area of Expressway, PWD and adjacent areas have been arrested; that is why a reduction in crime has been recorded. He said few of the criminals have been traced and they will also be arrested soon. � Afzaal Ahmed Kausar inquired about the crime rate, under investigation cases and performance of the officers from SP (Rural) Nosherwan Ali, SDPO Rukhsar Mehdi, and SHO Mirza Gulfraz.

He directed the officials that redressal of public complaints must have been the first priority of the force. He however, warned the officials for negligence and inefficiency.

He inquired about the cases pertaining to murder, dacoity and other crimes of heinous nature and expressed satisfaction of the police performance. He directed all the Police officials to discharge their duty honestly and ensure protection of life and property of the citizens. He also asked the personnel to wear bullet proof jackets while on duty. He said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public complaints with devotion and dedication. He further directed to pay respect to the community/law-abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.