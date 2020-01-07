UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Vows To Continue Accountability Process In Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:14 PM

DIG vows to continue accountability process in Police

DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Salaeem Tuesday vowed to continue accountability process in the department to ensure transparency in policing affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Salaeem Tuesday vowed to continue accountability process in the department to ensure transparency in policing affairs.

He made this statement during a weekly Ardal Room for police officials as well Jawans and reviewed their appeals and disciplinary action against them, a police spokesman said.

After listening to the policemen, he restored the services of one cop of four years and two cops of two years each. An annual increment of a policeman was also restored while decision to cut the seven-day salary of a cop was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the decision of forced retirement of a cop was also taken back.

Related Topics

Police Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

31 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

36 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

46 minutes ago

Confusion over South African position on four-day ..

1 minute ago

Killer of two persons arrested from Karachi

1 minute ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.