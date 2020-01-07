DIG vows to continue accountability process in Police

DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Salaeem Tuesday vowed to continue accountability process in the department to ensure transparency in policing affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Salaeem Tuesday vowed to continue accountability process in the department to ensure transparency in policing affairs.

He made this statement during a weekly Ardal Room for police officials as well Jawans and reviewed their appeals and disciplinary action against them, a police spokesman said.

After listening to the policemen, he restored the services of one cop of four years and two cops of two years each. An annual increment of a policeman was also restored while decision to cut the seven-day salary of a cop was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the decision of forced retirement of a cop was also taken back.