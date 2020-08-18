UrduPoint.com
DIG Vows To Ensure Law & Order During Muharram

Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Fida Hussain Mastoi Tuesday said by keeping in view suggestions given by administrations, the police laced with modern technology shall utilise all available resources for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

The DIG said this in a meeting with Shia Ulema delegation here. He said religious tolerance and mutual harmony are needed in current situation.

Mastoi further said that the Religious scholars from all walks of life and public will have to play their role in bringing solidarity, unity and peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

