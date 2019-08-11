UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Warns Against Firing Into Air, Wheelie On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

DIG warns against firing into air, wheelie on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Sunday said that stern action would be taken against those resorting to firing into the air, wheelie-doing, display of fireworks and the misuse of loud-speaker on the Independence Day, being celebrated on August 14.

He directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to finalise arrangements for taking action against violators of the law on August 13 and 14. He warned that young people should not indulge in firing into the air and wheelie-doing and those indulging in hooliganism would be sent behind the bars.

The DIG said that the police had finalised a comprehensive security plan to ensure law and order in the city on August 14, adding that ceremonies regarding Independence Day would be monitored through CCTV cameras and security at parks and other recreational places would be on high alert.

The personnel of Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Squad would conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares in the provincial capital to protect people's lives and properties.

No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he warned.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Law And Order Young Alert Independence August Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

1 hour ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

3 hours ago

Strong earthquake hits north Philippines

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.