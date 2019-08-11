DIG warns against firing into air, wheelie on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Sunday said that stern action would be taken against those resorting to firing into the air, wheelie-doing, display of fireworks and the misuse of loud-speaker on the Independence Day, being celebrated on August 14.

He directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to finalise arrangements for taking action against violators of the law on August 13 and 14. He warned that young people should not indulge in firing into the air and wheelie-doing and those indulging in hooliganism would be sent behind the bars.

The DIG said that the police had finalised a comprehensive security plan to ensure law and order in the city on August 14, adding that ceremonies regarding Independence Day would be monitored through CCTV cameras and security at parks and other recreational places would be on high alert.

The personnel of Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Squad would conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares in the provincial capital to protect people's lives and properties.

No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he warned.