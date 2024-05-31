DIG warns beggar parents against stopping their daughter from acquiring education

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has strictly asked a couple involved in the socially immoral trade of begging to allow their daughter to study and not to force her to bag.

Taking notice of a video shared on social media by Fehmida, in which she claimed that her father was forcing her to beg but that she wanted to acquire education, the DIG called her parents to his office here on Friday.

Dharejo warned the parents that they should not stop their daughter from acquiring education. The DIG also directed SHO Hali Road police station, in whose limits the couple and their daughter used to beg, to ensure that the girl was not barred from education and to provide her protection.