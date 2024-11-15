DIG welfare holds Darbar to address welfare issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A Darbar was held at the Abbottabad Police Headquarters to address the welfare concerns of police officers and personnel on Friday.

DIG Welfare Mohammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanju, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, AIG Welfare Hamidullah Khan, and SP Muhammad Ishtiaq listened to the complaints and issues raised by police officers and personnel from Abbottabad, Haripur, and other police units.

The Darbar is part of a series of historical measures introduced by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, aimed at improving the welfare of the police force in the province.

Speaking at the event, DIG Welfare Kashif Mushtaq Kanju highlighted various welfare initiatives under the vision of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, explaining how these measures would benefit officers and personnel across the force. A booklet containing detailed information about the welfare initiatives was distributed to the officers and personnel present at the Darbar.

During the session, officers and personnel raised concerns related to healthcare, education, and other welfare issues. In response, DIG Welfare issued on-the-spot instructions to address and resolve the problems.

He also shared that agreements have been made with major hospitals in the province to provide medical treatment to police officers and their families.

Additionally, several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) have been signed with colleges and universities to support the education of police personnel’s children.

Emphasizing the importance of addressing the welfare of police personnel, DIG Welfare stated, "The police department functions like a family, and it is our duty to listen to and resolve the genuine issues of our members."

He also noted that under IG Akhtar Hayat Khan's leadership, the welfare packages for police personnel have been significantly enhanced, with a focus on reducing daily expenses such as education, healthcare, and dowry funds.