Open Menu

DIG Welfare Holds Darbar To Address Welfare Issues

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DIG welfare holds Darbar to address welfare issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A Darbar was held at the Abbottabad Police Headquarters to address the welfare concerns of police officers and personnel on Friday.

DIG Welfare Mohammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanju, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, AIG Welfare Hamidullah Khan, and SP Muhammad Ishtiaq listened to the complaints and issues raised by police officers and personnel from Abbottabad, Haripur, and other police units.

The Darbar is part of a series of historical measures introduced by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, aimed at improving the welfare of the police force in the province.

Speaking at the event, DIG Welfare Kashif Mushtaq Kanju highlighted various welfare initiatives under the vision of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, explaining how these measures would benefit officers and personnel across the force. A booklet containing detailed information about the welfare initiatives was distributed to the officers and personnel present at the Darbar.

During the session, officers and personnel raised concerns related to healthcare, education, and other welfare issues. In response, DIG Welfare issued on-the-spot instructions to address and resolve the problems.

He also shared that agreements have been made with major hospitals in the province to provide medical treatment to police officers and their families.

Additionally, several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) have been signed with colleges and universities to support the education of police personnel’s children.

Emphasizing the importance of addressing the welfare of police personnel, DIG Welfare stated, "The police department functions like a family, and it is our duty to listen to and resolve the genuine issues of our members."

He also noted that under IG Akhtar Hayat Khan's leadership, the welfare packages for police personnel have been significantly enhanced, with a focus on reducing daily expenses such as education, healthcare, and dowry funds.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Abbottabad Haripur Family Event From

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

14 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

14 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

14 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

14 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

14 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan