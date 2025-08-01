DIG Welfare Meets Families Of Police Martyrs In Dera Ismail Khan
August 01, 2025
On special instructions from the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, the DIG Welfare KP Police, Kashif Mushtaq Kanju, visited Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan Friday and met with the families of police martyrs from Dera, Tank, Upper and Lower South Waziristan
The visit was aimed at honoring the sacrifices of the martyred police personnel and expressing solidarity with their families. During the meeting, DIG Welfare presented condolence letters and cheques worth Rs. 50,000 each to the families on behalf of the IGP.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajad Ahmad Sahabzada, were also present on the occasion.
DIG Welfare listened to the concerns of the families and issued on-the-spot directives to resolve their problems. He said the bravery and sacrifices of the police martyrs had played a key role in restoring peace in the province.
"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police stands firmly with the families of the martyrs and will continue to take all possible measures for their welfare," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that police martyrs are the true national heroes who live in our hearts. "Observing Police Martyrs’ Day is meant to reaffirm our commitment to the families that we are always with them," he said.
He further said that the KP Police is focusing on the education, health, and employment needs of the children of martyrs. "Every officer of the police force is now a guardian of these children. If you face any issue, our offices and homes are always open for you," he added.
The families of the martyrs expressed gratitude and full confidence in the leadership and ongoing support of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.
