DIG West visits site of collapsed building in karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West zone Karachi, Dr. Amin Yousafzai on Friday visited the site of the collapsed building in Golimar area here and reviewed the relief work.

He was accompanied by SSP Central Arif Aslam Rao, DSP Operation West Zone Nasir Bukhari and other officers concerned.

The DIG inspected the site and reviewed the relief work and appreciated the efforts of rescue workers.

He directed that the rescue work should be continued until all the trapped victims were recovered. He further said that action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.