Digipharm, PBM jointly to digitilize healthcare funds by blockchain-based platforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Digipharm would work for digitalization of healthcare financial assistance and optimization of healthcare funds for citizens in collaboration with National Safety Division, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) by utilizing blockchain platforms.

The blockchain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system, a press release said on Friday.

The strategic partnership would pursue the objectives of saving the government's money by improving healthcare resource allocation, increasing access to high cost therapies and explore avenues for utilizing Digipharms' digital Currency to incentivise patient engagement.

The momentous deal that would kick start the digitalization of end-to-end financial processes and procurement activities; speeding up the delivery of support to poorer patients that rely on governmental support to access healthcare services and technologies where 90 million patients (25 million families) were currently eligible.

The Digipharm would utilise its blockchain-based software solutions for value-based healthcare management, patient engagement and procurement to implement all-encompassing value based healthcare capability.

Speaking on the occasion, chief executive officer Ahmed Abdulla said, "This is a great moment for anybody associated with Digipharm, the government and most importantly, patients and individuals whom we seek to serve. Using advanced technology to overcome some of humanities grand challenges can only serve to inspire other regions and organizations around the world. We aim to make this implementation and our work with the Pakistan's Bait-ul-Mal, a beacon of innovation that many can learn and benefit for the greater good of all healthcare stakeholders in Pakistan and the rest of the globe.''