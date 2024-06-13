Digital Advertising Prioritizes Preservation Of Islamabad's Natural Beauty: Randhawa
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that special attention would be given on preserving the Islamabad's natural beauty during the digital advertising in the capital.
While chairing a meeting on digital advertising project in the Federal capital, he said the implementation of various tools for digital advertising is planned, including digital screens, signage, billboards and LED screens.
The meeting was attended by Administrator of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and other senior officials, said a press release.
CDA chief said a groundbreaking step is being taken in Islamabad with the introduction of 3-D advertising, heralding a new era in the city's development and advertising strategies.
To ensure the project's success, Muhammad Ali said a technical committee has been established, and consultations with experts are ongoing.
Additionally, he said a comparative analysis of the project costs and revenues will be conducted.
