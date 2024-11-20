Digital Agricultural Survey To Begin In Hyderabad District From December 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has announced that a digital agricultural survey will be conducted in the district from December 2, 2024, to January 15, 2025.
According to a notification issued by the DC, the survey was being organized by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department in collaboration with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Islamabad.
The DC has directed officials of all relevant departments to stay in contact with the survey teams and provide full cooperation to ensure a smooth process without any hindrances.
