Digital App Introduced For Monitoring Polio Teams
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The district administration introduced new digital app for real-time monitoring of polio teams.
Developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board, the app aims to improve the efficiency, reliability, and productivity of polio team monitoring mechanism across the district.
According to Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar, the application allows for real-time data tracking of 73 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs) and 268 Area In-charges simultaneously.
This cutting-edge technology will help ensure that area in-charges and UCMOs are present in their designated zones and actively overseeing polio teams, a critical factor in achieving effective outreach.
Furthermore, the App verifies essential elements of the polio campaign, such as adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for finger marking, accurate house numbering, and execution of the micro-plan.
The performance of polii teams could be monitored directly through the App
