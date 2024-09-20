Digital art exhibition at UoS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A digital art exhibition was held at the Zubaida Agha Art Gallery, University of Sargodha, to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces.

The event, organized by the Institute of Art and Design, featured over 70 digital art pieces created by students.

The exhibition showcased digital artwork, and visual narratives that highlighted the significance of September 6.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the exhibition along with Group Captain (Retd) Wisal Muhammad, Principle Airbase Inter College Mushaf.

The event was attended by the director Institute of Art and Design, Maryam Saif, faculty members, and a large number of students.