Open Menu

Digital Art Exhibition At UoS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Digital art exhibition at UoS

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A digital art exhibition was held at the Zubaida Agha Art Gallery, University of Sargodha, to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces.

The event, organized by the Institute of Art and Design, featured over 70 digital art pieces created by students.

The exhibition showcased digital artwork, and visual narratives that highlighted the significance of September 6.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the exhibition along with Group Captain (Retd) Wisal Muhammad, Principle Airbase Inter College Mushaf.

The event was attended by the director Institute of Art and Design, Maryam Saif, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Related Topics

Pakistan September University Of Sargodha Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan