Digital art exhibition 'Colors of Pakistan' kicked off at PUCAR

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique inaugurated an exhibition of digital art works in at the Art Gallery of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique inaugurated an exhibition of digital art works in at the Art Gallery of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Saturday.

The exhibition, titled 'Colors of Pakistan', features more than 40 works by young artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that the nation was celebrating Independence Day by expressing solidarity with its oppressed Kashmiri people, adding that by issuing a new political map of Pakistan, the government has equally expressed the sentiments of Pakistani and Kashmiri people and assured the world that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan.

He said that the sacrifices of our forefathers for the achievement of this homeland demanding that we should work for the development of this country with dedication and honesty.

Director PUCAR, Waqar Ahmed said that the atrocities perpetrated against the Kashmiri people have also been highlighted in these works of art created on the occasion of Independence Day.

He said that the artists of Pothohar have not only expressed their love for the homeland through their art but also exposed the atrocities committed against the Kashmiri people.