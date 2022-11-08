UrduPoint.com

Digital Art Exhibition Held At PAC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :In connection with the Iqbal Festival, a digital art exhibition, was organized at the Punjab Arts Council here on Tuesday.

President of Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the exhibition, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was one of the leading thinkers, poets, writers, jurists, politicians, Muslim Sufi, and one of the most important figures of the Pakistan movement.

He said that Allama Iqbal had given rise to the idea of an independent state among the Muslims of the subcontinent; "his words had such power" that he encouraged the Muslim Ummah to "struggle for their rights and take steps forward for freedom".

Iqbal was a philosopher and revolutionary leader who chose poetry as the most effective means of expression at that time to convey his ideas to the people, Dr Nasir highlighted.

Finally, he also congratulated the Arts Council for the successful organization of the Iqbal Festival.

While speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad underlined that Pakistan was the "realization of Iqbal's dream".

"Allama Iqbal's renowned work is read and understood in every part of the world." He always exhorted the Muslims for unity, consensus, and action, Waqar added.

The digital artworks of Waqar Ali, Mah Noor Syed, Rabia Saleem, Sana Kanwal, Maimoona Nasir, Fahad Ali, Ahmed Bilal, Usman Khan, and Mir Ajmal were displayed in the exhibition. The famous poems of Allama Iqbal were written on the artworks.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among all the students. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the exhibition.

