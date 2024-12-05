Open Menu

Digital Art Important Tool In Transformation Of Marketing Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Digital art was an important tool in the transformation of marketing scenarios to boost business activities, said an entrepreneur Haris Nadeem.

While talking to the media, he said, “Through digital art, one can put anything online,” and it will reach maximum people overnight.

Good budget, space and time were required to engage people in the conventional way of marketing style which has been squeezed down by the latest tools and techniques, Nadeem said.

Computer-generated imagery Digital (CGI) was an important effective tool to interact with customers from all over the world, he maintained.

Talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI) he said that AI helps to opt for creative ways to design innovative ideas that attract the targeted audience.

Digital marketing played an important role for the startups who got exposer within no time, entrepreneurs said.

He also called mobile phones digital billboards which provided an opportunity to reach the customers.

