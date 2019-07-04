Digital birth registration to commence soon in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Local Government Department in collaboration with the United Nations International Childern's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will soon start digital birth registration of new born babies in Multan district.

Camps would be set up at union councils to register the new born babies and 19 data entry operators had been hired for the purpose, Aditional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salik said on Thursday.

He was talking to a delegation of the UNICEF, led by Child Protection Specialist Muqadassa Mehreen here.

He urged the need for timely registration of the children as it facilitated in admission to schools and for making identification card.

Earlier, UNICEF Representative Muqadassa Mehreen said digital birth registration was being commenced in Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Pakpattan. She hoped that Multan would emerge as a model district in that regard.

She said birth registration desks would also be set up in hospitals with the cooperation of the Revenue, education, Health and Social Welfare departments.