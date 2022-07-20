UrduPoint.com

Digital Census Begins In City As Pilot Project

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Online digital census has been launched as pilot project in the city here on Wednesday.

The census drive organized by district administration and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics department has been started.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair inaugurated the census campaign here on Wednesday.

The duration of the census pilot project is from July 20 to August 3 as eight census blocks have been selected in Multan city.

He further said that the staff would go door to door to collect data while a total of 423 census blocks have been selected across the country.

Census will be conducted in 8 blocks of Multan City, said census coordinator.

