Digital census begins in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The first digital and overall seventh census began in Faisalabad division on Wednesday. Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed flanked by Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar inaugurated the census by pressing button on a tablet during a formal ceremony arranged on Race Course Road (DPS school). She also marked a house and directed the census teams to perform their duties honestly and with dedication as census play a pivotal role in utilization of national resources for progress and prosperity of the country.

She said the government had also provided the facility of self-enumeration to citizens through website "https://self.pbs.gov.pk". the people could get enrolled themselves on this website and provide required information, whereas, census staff would also visit their house collect information and verified the uploaded data.

She also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with census teams and provide accurate information when they visit their houses.

She said that information about individuals, house building, head of family and his/her dependents would be obtained from every house.

Therefore, citizens should show responsibility in this national campaign and provide the real information, she added. She further said that about 1500 staffers would perform census duty in Faisalabad district and the process would continue till April 1, 2023.

According to officials of Pakistan Statistics Bureau, there would be three days of listing work in which buildings would be numbered and some basic information would be taken including name of head of family living in the house, his/her mobile number, economic activities in the house, whereas, enumeration of houses would be started after three days and during this round all information would be taken from each house. Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner FinanceDr Saman Abbas, CEO education Iftikhar Khan, Census Coordinator StatisticsDepartment Fazal Elahi and others were also present.