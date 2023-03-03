UrduPoint.com

Digital Census In Full Swing: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that digital population and census is in full swing throughout the division and 60 percent work of house census has been completed during first two days.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding ongoing digital census at his office, here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that the security and transport facility of all the enumerators has been ensured while enumerators are carrying out registration of houses and all commercial places.

On this occasion, the four deputy commissioners expressed their determination that all the work of census would be completed within stipulated period.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that population census is an important responsibility and every person has to do his job well in this regard.

In the meeting deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of concerned department were also present.

