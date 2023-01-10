Digital census in Khyber to start on February 1: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The seventh digital census would start in Khyber tribal district on February 1, 2023 and would be completed on March 4 of the same year.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khyber, additional assistant commissioner Bara, Aimal Khan visited Kohi Sher Haider school's census centre where he inspected arrangements for the upcoming census.

Talking to media persons, the assistant commissioner said training of teachers has been completed for the program.

He said 386 teachers would participate in the seventh digital census. He said five training centres were established at tehsil Bara in this regard.