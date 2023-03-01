Digital census inaugurated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday inaugurated the digital census here. The enumerators started the house enumeration from the DC House. Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Thaheem met the members of the teams appointed for the census.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the census was an important national duty and future planning for the development of the country will depend on the data of this census.

He said that separate control rooms were set up at the district and tehsil levels to monitor all the processes of house and census, while the Pakistan Army would have a separate control room.

Earlier, the team of the Bureau of Statistics Sukkur reached DC House for the household census and provided the necessary information to the team while the team put the box number on the DC House.