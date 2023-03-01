UrduPoint.com

Digital Census Inaugurated In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Digital census inaugurated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday inaugurated the digital census here. The enumerators started the house enumeration from the DC House. Deputy Commissioner Shehzad Thaheem met the members of the teams appointed for the census.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the census was an important national duty and future planning for the development of the country will depend on the data of this census.

He said that separate control rooms were set up at the district and tehsil levels to monitor all the processes of house and census, while the Pakistan Army would have a separate control room.

Earlier, the team of the Bureau of Statistics Sukkur reached DC House for the household census and provided the necessary information to the team while the team put the box number on the DC House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

41 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

1 hour ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.