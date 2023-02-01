Digital census to be completed in March, no general polls before October 2023: Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul- Haqu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul- Haque on Wednesday said that the digital census would continue till March, after which the Election Commission would need four months for de-limitations, that made it clear that General Elections in the country were not possible before October 2023.

He stated this while addressing the Internet Governance and Internet Resources Share for Pakistan event organised by Number Resource Society (NRS) here, a news release said.

The Federal Minister said that if the former prime minister Imran Khan crossed the red line for his political gains transcending the scope of the constitution and law then the country and the nation would suffer.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said that the political unrest was increasing with each passing day and this political unrest was leading the country to an economic crisis. "As a political party, we want stability in the country. In any case, democracy should remain permanent." "Law and order should be closely monitored, attempts are being made to destroy law and order in Pakistan in the name of Talibanisation," he added.

He said that the Ministry of Energy & Power did not contact the Ministry of IT regarding any possible cyberattack on the power blackout, but the ministry had already explained that it was a technical fault.

Haque further said there was a non-binding offer regarding Telenor, the Ministry of IT was looking into all these matters, it was its responsibility to protect the rights of the consumers and there would be no compromise on the employment of the company's employees and the quality of service.

Talking about Internet Governance, the federal minister said the awareness event on Internet Governance and Internet Resources Share was of great importance for developing economies like Pakistan.

He added that as per his understanding, Number Resource Society (NRS) was doing great work in the public interest that was the distribution of IP addresses, working as a Non-Profit Organization (NPO). "It will help raise the voice of countries like Pakistan in the global and regional digital arena as well as in the internet governance forums." He added that the ministry expected NRS-like organisations to play their role in the multi-stakeholder process to discuss and contribute towards making a mechanism to address internet governance issues.

"NRS can also help us to get right voice from Pakistan in APNIC by supporting Pakistani candidate so that the Pakistan internet community has their voice to get what we need in terms of internet resources like IP v4, IP v6 allocation." "IT Ministry is fully cognizant of the significance of internet governance and to this effect, we have already established a specialized vertical on Internet Governance at the Ministry." Ministry's IG Strategy builds upon inclusiveness to address new and continuously evolving challenges and opportunities within the Internet Governance landscape. As you may know, our country code top level domain (.pk) is managed by a private entity that is issuing the sub-level domains to our business, government, academia and non-profit, among others, without any governmental regulatory compliance.

He said, "We have also done efforts to help the 5G initiative that will help to endorse the multi-stakeholder participation as well as input for internet governance at national and international levels." He said, "Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah), it is good news for the IT industry and freelancers that now the State Bank has issued a circular under which the problems related to banking and account maintaining of IT professionals will be eliminated." He added that there would be no more obstacles in the delivery of services. The telecom sector currently faced the biggest problems with respect to letters of credit due to which, they have difficulties in importing their equipment, he said, adding, "As a result, plans for upgrading the system and installing new towers are likely to be delayed. In this regard, we have spoken to the Finance Minister, 50% LCs are allowed, and we hope the rest of the issue will be resolved soon."The ceremony was also addressed by the founder and CEO of LARUS Limited, Lu Heng, Director Business Development Innovation Service Ltd, Melvin Cheng, NRS Ambassador Kashif Nawaz and Director Pacific Connect Limited, Mohammed Ismail and other officers and prominent personalities of the IT industry were also present on the occasion.