Digital Census Training Program Continues In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 09:24 PM

With regard to first digital population and house census by Department of Statistics in all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division, the training process of trainers was in progress at Quaid-e- Awam University of Engineering Science Nawabshah and Government Girls Mono-technical Institute.

Assistant Census Commissioner and Divisional Coordinator Jeandal Shah said,"The process of training of 45 trainers of the division is in process. He said that in second phase the trainers would provide training to appointed staff at tehsil level.

" Master trainer Hussain Ahmed Rind would train appointed staff at Auditorium Hall of Quaid-e-Awam University while Master Trainer Munnawar Ali Rajput would train appointed staff of different departments of the division at Government Girls Mono-technical Institute for population and house census on digital system. Census Officer Aamir Ali Lark, Mushtaque Ahmed Kalhoro, Noor Din Jamali and others were present on the occasion.

The training session would continue till December 23.

