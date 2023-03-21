Digital census under way in Dialkot: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The digital census is going on successfully in the district and 35% work has been completed so far.

The details were discussed in a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan while Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, Deputy Director Local Government Umer Amjad and officers of the Statistics Department were also present.

It was told in the meeting that 1,971 enumerators, supervisors and charge supervisors were performing their duties while data of 2,19,174 households had been obtained digitally while the date for enumeration and registration had been fixed till March 31.

On this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza directed policemendeputed with the census staff to perform their duties actively.