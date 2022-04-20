UrduPoint.com

Digital Challan System Introduced In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A paperless challan initiative, commonly known as digital challan system, introduced in South Punjab to bring transparency, reduce traffic rules violations and facilitate citizens.

In a ceremony addressed by SSP Headquarters Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah, here on Wednesday, it was informed that digital challan system was introduced in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Information Technology interventions are playing very important role in easing day to day affairs. Due to digital facility, the officers of traffic police will have access to data related to NADRA and Excise Department.

On this occasion, a complete briefing regarding digital challan system was given to the participants. The digital challan system will bring matchless transparency, Abbas stated.

Earlier, paper challan, having three pages were issued. Although, it was also transparent but the officer had not access to record. Now, the officers will have information about previous violations of the drivers.

The violations will add negative points in record of the drivers. The step will help reducing traffic rules violations.

