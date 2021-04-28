UrduPoint.com
Digital China Summit Attracts Nearly $50B Of Investment

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The fourth Digital China Summit concluded in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, with investments worth 318.8 billion Yuan (about 49 billion U.S. Dollars) involving 523 projects signed during the event.

The projects cover fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, industrial internet and blockchain, and embody the summit's role as a platform for exchanges in digital technology and industry cooperation, China.org.cn reported.

The first public display of the digital yuan was also held during the summit.

State-owned enterprises including China National Nuclear Industry and State Grid demonstrated their innovations in digital transformation.

The two-day event, held both online and offline, had been categorized into seven sections including the main forum, an exhibition, 20 sub-forums and an innovation contest.

The exhibition, which will last till Thursday, has attracted 54 leading companies with 36 state-owned enterprises displaying their products and services. The exhibition saw 120,000 visitors .

