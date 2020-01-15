Digital cinemas attracts audience in Sindh

Out of 146 cinemas surfaced in the country, there were 45 cinemas are in running condition in Sindh, including 40 cinemas of Karachi,3 in Hyderabad, one in Mirpurkhas and a Digital Moon plex in Larkana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Out of 146 cinemas surfaced in the country, there were 45 cinemas are in running condition in Sindh, including 40 cinemas of Karachi,3 in Hyderabad, one in Mirpurkhas and a Digital Moon plex in Larkana.

According to details two decades ago there were more than 460 cinemas in the country including 200 of Metropolitan Karachi, but due to collapse of Pakistani Film Industry owing various reasons, more than 300 cinemas were turned either into Shopping Plazas, Filling stations and Show Rooms.As per report there are 40 Cinemas in Karachi including 6 Digital cinemas, NUEPLEX (DH), NUEPLEX (Rashid Minhas Road),CINEPLEX (Atrium Mall),CINEPAX (Ocean Mall Clifton), CINEGOLD PLEX( Bahria Town, MEGA MULTIPLEX( Millenium Mall), CINEPAX (Hyderabad) , FIRDOUS (Mirpurkhas) and MOON PLEX (Larkana) attracts the audience who were once annoyed of Pakistani Films.now being motivated to watch movies at state -of the- art Theaters.