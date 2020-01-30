UrduPoint.com
Digital Communications Vital For Monitoring Food System

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:41 PM

Speakers at a debate on Thursday said that expanded use of data, new information, digital and communication technologies were critical for changing and monitoring food systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Speakers at a debate on Thursday said that expanded use of data, new information, digital and communication technologies were critical for changing and monitoring food systems.

They termed use of data vital in use of water, plant, animal diseases and biodiversity as well as to enhance disaster risk reduction in agriculture.

The national level consultations to debate challenges related to food security, nutrition and agriculture, promote regional coherence and knowledge exchange was organized by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations.

Youth from partner organizations, women associations, government officials, private sector entities and civil society community members and organizations including academia and think tanks attended the event.

The consultations was held for the first time in Pakistan jointly participated in the preparations for and gave substantive inputs to the 35th UN FAO Regional Conference for Asia and Pacific.

"The FAO Regional Conference will convene in Bhutan from February 17 to 20, 2020, and is a formal meeting of FAO's member countries in Asia and the Pacific usually attended at ministerial and high government officials".

It is the forum where the 46 regional member states meet to debate challenges related to food security, nutrition and agriculture, promote regional coherence and knowledge exchange and identify areas of common priority action for partnership and FAO's work in the region.

This consultation was the opportunity for stakeholders to update themselves on trends and challenges on the State of Food and Agriculture in Asia Pacific, to discuss water in agriculture under conditions of water scarcity in the region and the need to develop sustainable food systems, with reduced food loss and waste that are also nutrition-sensitive, equitable and resilient.

Speaking on the occasion FAO representative in Pakistan Min� Dowlatchahi provided an overview of FAO's 2018-19 results achieved in Pakistan and the future FAO's regional priorities and areas of technical focus for 2020-2021 that will be discussed at the APRC.

She said the promotion of sustainable transformation of food and agriculture systems to end poverty and malnutrition, climate change and the enhancement of sustainable management of natural resources and the control of transboundary animal and plant pests and diseases are priorities very relevant to the Pakistan situation.

"FAO is looking forward to engage in new partnerships and innovation to support collective action for the accelerated development of Food and Agriculture in Pakistan", she added.

The consultations also provided the space for promoting new ideas on joint action to accelerate progress towards the SDGs in Pakistan, including through existing or new coordination and partnership mechanisms within the country or in the region, which are relevant to local actors' engagement with FAO.

