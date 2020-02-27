Digital Complex Peshawar to provide job opportunities to youth: Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Thursday said that setting up of digital complex in KP provincial capital would provide job opportunities to youth besides promoting digital industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Thursday said that setting up of digital complex in KP provincial capital would provide job opportunities to youth besides promoting digital industry.

Addressing a MoU signing ceremony between KP IT board and PCSIR here at Chief Minister House, he said the federal government is committed to extending all sort of cooperation for promotion of IT industry.

He said that it was a historic day in the history of Peshawar city that an agreement was signed for establishment of digital complex in the province, adding that the purpose of the complex is to promote information technology and knowledge based economy.

Fawad said the federal government is committed to making digital Pakistan by promoting IT industry and for the purpose youth is being equipped with technical training and other facilities.

He said establishment of digital complex in Peshawar was part of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would emerge as a platform for international and national investors.

Earlier, Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan said the digital complex would have IT park, PVOs, incubation centers and public offices, adding that 16 Kanal of land has been acquired for the 20-storey complex to be having all infrastructure and facilities.

He said the complex is being constructed in collaboration with the federal government and to be emerged as identity of the province.

He hoped the complex would give boost to IT industry in the province besides providing ample job opportunities to youth.