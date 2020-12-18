'Digital Fitness business booming during pandemic' : Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :As health-focused people stay inside due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the growing popularity of digital in-home fitness platforms are gaining popularity not only in our country but globally where professional instructors with the help of digital apps are offering virtual classes for their consumers to stay active.

The lockdown period had a serious impact on the fitness industry where gym-goers had to resort to home workouts all over the world, technology has started to play a key role in fitness regimes.

According to Fitness experts, home fitness apps have been shaping our lives long before COVID-19, but their popularity has truly surged in the last few months and many innovative digital fitness companies are highly valued which introducing attractive fitness apps for consumers which is enhancing their connectedness to other like-minded people who enjoy exercise at home.

Leading Fitness instructor Sahar Baig talking to a private news channel said, the demand for online fitness training business has continuously surging and fitness app downloading trend are continuously increasing worldwide.

She further said lockdown also inspired mostly people to improve their home gyms and invest in home fitness equipment, adding, exercise equipment companies has also been surging in popularity this year as compared to previous years.

Digital apps also allow self-conscious consumers specially youngsters to try new workouts and fitness routines they may not have had the confidence to try out in pandemic, she added.

Another motivational fitness trainer Ghazanfar Khan commented that no doubt the novel coronavirus outbreak has had a drastic impact on every aspect of daily life, whether personal or professional but online fitness membership, was seeing a surge in users.

People have also been turning to digital resources to support good mental health during the pandemic, through online mindfulness courses and apps, he added.

He said the gym equipment market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and local vendors, which increase competition.

However, more people are now want to opt for combined training that involves both mind relaxation and physical fitness to cope with stress, anxiety, or depression, he said, adding, this collective training approach will help people to strengthen their physical as well as psychological health during pandemic situation.

Sahar Baig added that online workouts have been providing people with not only fitness, but with structure, a sense of community, and a chance to socialize while still remaining socially distant.

Fitness trainers in the market are introducing various fitness apps for different purposes, workout routines, and exercises and some are introducing fitness apps specifically for pregnant women, different age groups and gender, she added.

These apps enable customers to monitor their health and fitness by analyzing their calorie intake and provide guidance about proper nutrition to help them stay healthy and fit, she mentioned.

Experts said this fitness industry is doing its best to keep the users entertained within the four walls and are witnessing a tremendous surge in subscribers.

The industry's demand is growing as people are trying to stay fit during the quarantine and social distancing will further limit human contact that will again boost the demand for the market after the lockdown has been lifted, they said.