Digital Franchise Post Offices to open new opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) will open new opportunities and a much wider access for small scale business, cottage industry and artisans of Pakistan through a massive outreach, maximizing their market potential.

The DFPOs program will be further extended to offer fulfillment, collection and delivery services for e-commerce business through its nationwide network and modern technology platform, said a press release.

The program encompasses to establish a network of thousands of franchise post offices nationwide, comprising of flagship DFPO stores, shop-in-shop concept in collaboration with large public and private institutions and upgraded branch post offices, carrying a potential to create thousands of direct employment, while promising an exponential job market though indirectly stimulating various segments of economy.

In order to make these DFPOs more profitable for the franchises, Pakistan Post has granted special permission to offer a host of exciting value-added products and services; such as Photostat, sale of items such as stationary, confectionery, grocery, mobile accessories, stamp vending, notarization and any other products/ service not competing with services of Pakistan Post.

This will encourage more entrepreneurs to join the program and start a profitable and respectable business with a very small capital.

The DFPOs offer all postal services, both domestic and international as well as many other services including those from partner institutions and organizations.