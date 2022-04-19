Digital "Girdawari" process heading forward rapidly in district Multan

Multan district administration expedited the process of digital "girdawari" to bring transparency in land record and provide relief to farmers in different schemes related to agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan district administration expedited the process of digital "girdawari" to bring transparency in land record and provide relief to farmers in different schemes related to agriculture.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan, on Tuesday, visited different rural areas and inspected the process of digital girdawari. He stated that district Multan would be made at top in terms of digital girdawari, across the province.

The online record of land and farmers would surely benefit the country's agriculture sector.

It will also help resolve various problems related to land.He also warned strict action would be taken against the officials for wrong or double entry. Apart from this, the additional deputy commissioner also inspected wheat purchase centre and Ramzan bazaar in Makhdoom Rasheed. He stated that government would procure even the last golden grain from the peasants. He held talks with the farmers and issued certain instructions.