Digital Girdawari Project To Eliminate Corruption: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that the digital Girdawari project would help eliminate corruption from the land revenue department and transparency would come in the registration and implementation of records of the land revenue department.

According to a spokesman, the Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the work on digital Girdawari (crop inspection) in four districts of the division.

He informed that the Commissioner also inspected digital Girdawari in different areas of the division including Katarian, Thalian in Rawalpindi, Marat in Fatehjang, Mari in Chakwal and Toba in Jhelum.

Appreciating the performance of the DCs he directed them to accelerate the process of Girdawari and complete the task within given time frame.

The digital Girdawari process was launched to correct the land revenue record. Besides, the procedure would also help check the real position of rural land, crops and structures in villages and avoid land grabbing cases.

According to a senior official of the district administration, the digital Girdawari was being carried out for the first time in the province.

He said the digital Girdawari of most of the villages in Rawalpindi district had been completed.

He said during the Girdawari survey of the rural areas, the land revenue officials check the status of land, its crop production and how many tube wells had been installed.

The survey also determines whether the land was used for commercial purposes.

He said in the absence of digital record, people had to face problems, specially during the distribution of land among legal heirs after the death of the owner, with the Patwari playing a crucial role.

A regular mobile application had also been launched for digital Girdawari, which had been started on the direction of the board of Revenue, he added.

Under the new system, pictures were being taken on the spot, he said adding, with this move, tampering with records would become practically impossible.

He said most of the work in Rawalpindi district had been completed.

The district gazetteer was also being published to collect updated and concise information of all tehsils, he said and informed that mobile centres had been established for the provision of revenue services to the people of far-flung areas on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. After completing the survey, special revenue court case management system would provide speedy justice, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali had also directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Rawalpindi district to speed up the work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame.

The DC said that digital Girdwarai was started in 1257 mouzas in all tehsils of the district while in 63 mouzas of Rawalpindi and eight mouzas of Gujar Khan, the digital Girdawari work could not be started yet.

He directed the ACs to personally visit all the areas in the field to review the process of digital Girdawari.

He instructed the ACs of Saddar Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan to start the work of digital Girdawari in all such areas as soon as possible where the process could not be started keeping in view the legal requirements.

