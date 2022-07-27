Digital Girdawari system to be launched in district from August 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A digital girdawari system is being launched in the district from August 1 for providing urea fertilizer to farmers transparently.

According to official sources, fertilizers to farmers will be provided in future on the basis of digital girdawari.

He said farmers would be sent information about quota of fertilizer and details of nearby centers through SMS on the basis of their record.

He asked farmers to contact the respective land record center for correct girdawari record, and said that farmers could send their details at 8070 by entering Urea space CNIC.

The farmers could also register their complaints about non-availability of fertilizer and overchargingby dealers at helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday at 9am to 5pm.