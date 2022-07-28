Digital girdawari system to be launched in division from Aug 1

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A digital girdawari system is being launched in the division from August 1 for providing urea fertilizer to farmers transparently.

This was said by Director Agriculture Chaudhary Shahid Hussain while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said fertilizers to farmers would be provided in future on the basis of digital girdawari, adding that the agriculture department had trained 250 fertilizer dealers in Sargodha district in this regard.

He said farmers would be sent information about quota of fertilizer and details of nearby centers through SMS on the basis of their record.

The director agriculture asked farmers to contact respective land record center and said farmers could send their details at 8070 by entering Urea space CNIC.

The farmers could also register their complaints about non-availability of fertilizer andovercharging by dealers at helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday at 9am to 5pm,he added.