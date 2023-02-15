Digital Girdawari System to be started in Sialkot district from today: ADC Revenue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Digital Girdawari System will be started in Sialkot district from today.

A comprehensive plan was formulate to deal with the pending mutations.

Continuous monitoring of officers and staff is being done to ensure revenue recovery as per targets.

These details were told by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammed Iqbal during the briefing in the meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Revenue Officers of all four tehsils were also present in the meeting.

ADC Revenue Muhammed Iqbal said that all 298 rural centres in the district are fully functional and most of the vacancies of Patwaris had been filled.

He said that in order to dispose of the pending cases in the revenue courts quickly, the officers had been instructed to sit in the courts regularly and issue their decisions in a timely manner.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said that collection of government dues was the most basic responsibility of revenue officers.

Officers and employees should perform their duties keeping their goals in front, he added.