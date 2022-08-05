Digital Girdawry helps bring Urea fertilizer within farmers' reach at fixed price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Information Communications Technology (ICT) introduced by the Agriculture department with the help of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has brought the most commonly used Urea fertilizer within the reach of farmers at fixed price.

An Agriculture department spokesman told APP on Friday that the 'Digital Girdawry' or e-fertilizers system had been operational since August 1, which was handy in monitoring the quota of fertilizers available with dealers and its sales throughout Punjab.

He said that PITB had helped develop a dashboard enabling agriculture department to closely monitor the situation.

Farmers were required to send a message (urea space CNIC number) to 8070 and digital Girdawry system would send them a message detailing Names of the nearest dealers from whom they can get Urea at fixed price, the spokesman said.

Fertilizers would be provided on the basis of Girdawry record and those who think their record needed rectification should contact relevant land record center, he added.

The system would help resolve longstanding issues of fertilizers availability or price hike, the spokesman said.

However, farmers should file complaint by dialling 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in case of any difficulty in getting Urea fertilizer.