UrduPoint.com

Digital Girdawry Helps Bring Urea Fertilizer Within Farmers' Reach At Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Digital Girdawry helps bring Urea fertilizer within farmers' reach at fixed price

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Information Communications Technology (ICT) introduced by the Agriculture department with the help of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has brought the most commonly used Urea fertilizer within the reach of farmers at fixed price.

An Agriculture department spokesman told APP on Friday that the 'Digital Girdawry' or e-fertilizers system had been operational since August 1, which was handy in monitoring the quota of fertilizers available with dealers and its sales throughout Punjab.

He said that PITB had helped develop a dashboard enabling agriculture department to closely monitor the situation.

Farmers were required to send a message (urea space CNIC number) to 8070 and digital Girdawry system would send them a message detailing Names of the nearest dealers from whom they can get Urea at fixed price, the spokesman said.

Fertilizers would be provided on the basis of Girdawry record and those who think their record needed rectification should contact relevant land record center, he added.

The system would help resolve longstanding issues of fertilizers availability or price hike, the spokesman said.

However, farmers should file complaint by dialling 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in case of any difficulty in getting Urea fertilizer.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Price August From P

Recent Stories

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

PCB wishes happy Birthday to Dahani

18 minutes ago
 "Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says ..

"Let's just say Mehwish and I are hot women," says Chitrangda Singh

33 minutes ago
 PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

3 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

3 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.