Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo Attracts Large Number Of PRGMEA Members

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:13 AM

Digital global apparel sourcing expo attracts large number of PRGMEA members

Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said on Thursday that a large number of PRGMEA members were participating in "Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' started from July 15

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said on Thursday that a large number of PRGMEA members were participating in "Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' started from July 15.

Talking to APP, he said the event was first of kind which was organized by PRGMEA in collaboration with International Apparel Federation (IAF), Fourscore and Sourcing Journal. He said the Global Apparel Sourcing Expo is the World's largest and 100 percent digital trade show.

The PRGMEA members were taking part for the first time in a digital Expo which would be an experiment for the members, he said.

He said the PRGMEA was making hectic efforts for exploring more traditional and traditional markets for bring a big boost in exports of the country.

He said that PRGMEA members had focused attention on visiting traditional and non-traditional markets in their personal capacity for assessing the demand of Pakistani products in these markets as well as trying to develop direct B2B links with their counterparts.

