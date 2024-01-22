ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Head of Digital Products Engineering at Saudi Entertainment Venture (SEVEN) Sultan Mahmood on Monday called on Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

Saudi Entertainment Venture is a Public Investment Fund-owned company and a backbone for attaining Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a more prosperous society backed by a restructured economy.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways to explore areas of talent nurturing for Pakistan's digital economy, the embassy said on its X account.