Digital Health Infrastructure Authority to be established in Punjab: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that a Digital Health Infrastructure Authority was being set up in the province to modernize the health Management Information System (MIS) system.

She said this while addressing a meeting held, here to review the suggestions from the officials, returned from Turkey after closely studying Turkish health system.

She said that digitization of medicine procurement and sale would be introduced as complete digitalization was the only way to stop over-the-counter sale of medicine without doctor's prescription. A new PC-1 would be prepared for the digitalization of the healthcare system, she added.

She said that Punjab would introduce global best practices to modernize the health system.

"We have decided to amend the existing law on sale of medicines on prescription," she added. She said that digitalization of the entire system of medicine procurement was need of time. Compliance with existing laws on medicine sale, purchase, stock as well as schedule would be enforced in letter and spirit, she said and added that digitalization of the system would be a step in the right direction to ensure compliance with rules.

She said those people who were selling medicines without prescription must be penalized. The minister said that pharmacists should be present at their respective pharmacies.

She said there was no shortage of Panadol in Punjab and its availability was being ensured at all points. She said that the data of the public and private sector healthcare facilities would be consolidated through digital platforms for enhanced services through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Sahulat Program.

"We are learning and adopting best practices from Turkey," she said.

Earlier, the Health Minister reviewed proposals on digitalization of medicine procurement as well as integration of health MIS systems.

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Additional Secretary Dr. Sohail gave briefing to the Minister. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Ahmer Khan gave a complete report on the best practices in the Turkish healthcare system.