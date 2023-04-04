Digital House,Population Census concludes: Shehryar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that the process of First Digital House and Population Census is in its final stages.

He said that in the areas where the Census teams have not yet reached, the public shall immediately inform the concerned Assistant Commissioner's office so that census teams could be sent there and census work be initiated.

The DC appealed to the public that they should cooperate with district administration and census teams in this national cause so that correct data could be compiled.

He said that in this regard the public can contact Ph No. 02449370347 Assistant Commissioner Office, AC Sakrand Office Ph No 0244322758, Mob No 03113858741 of Assistant Zulfiqar Ali of AC Office Daur, and Mob No 03003218621 of Assistant Abdullah Channa of AC office Qazi Ahmed.