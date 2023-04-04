Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Digital House,Population Census Concludes: Shehryar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Digital House,Population Census concludes: Shehryar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that the process of First Digital House and Population Census is in its final stages.

He said that in the areas where the Census teams have not yet reached, the public shall immediately inform the concerned Assistant Commissioner's office so that census teams could be sent there and census work be initiated.

The DC appealed to the public that they should cooperate with district administration and census teams in this national cause so that correct data could be compiled.

He said that in this regard the public can contact Ph No. 02449370347 Assistant Commissioner Office, AC Sakrand Office Ph No 0244322758, Mob No 03113858741 of Assistant Zulfiqar Ali of AC Office Daur, and Mob No 03003218621 of Assistant Abdullah Channa of AC office Qazi Ahmed.

Related Topics

Sakrand

Recent Stories

Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New Yor ..

Trump Supporters, Opponents Gather Outside New York Court Where He Will Be Charg ..

2 minutes ago
 2 held, hashish recovered in D I Khan

2 held, hashish recovered in D I Khan

46 seconds ago
 Administrators of 432 Zakat Committees of Attock d ..

Administrators of 432 Zakat Committees of Attock district appointed

48 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allied Hospital, reviews hea ..

49 seconds ago
 Ex-world champion Khan handed two-year doping ban

Ex-world champion Khan handed two-year doping ban

50 seconds ago
 Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.